Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce

ENTERTAINMENT

Top-profile Korean star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are taking legal steps to part ways, two years after their much-celebrated marriage, the latter's management agency said Thursday.



A law firm representing the actor Song Joong-ki filed for court mediation for his divorce from the actress Song Hye-kyo with the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday.







(Yonhap)

"I decided to start a court mediation procedure for my divorce from Song Hye-kyo," the actor said through his management agency, Blossom Entertainment."I am sorry to give the bad news to those who love and support me," he said. (Yonhap)