Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 27, 2019 - 09:42
  • Updated : Jun 27, 2019 - 09:42

Top-profile Korean star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are taking legal steps to part ways, two years after their much-celebrated marriage, the latter's management agency said Thursday.

A law firm representing the actor Song Joong-ki filed for court mediation for his divorce from the actress Song Hye-kyo with the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday.


(Yonhap)

"I decided to start a court mediation procedure for my divorce from Song Hye-kyo," the actor said through his management agency, Blossom Entertainment.

"I am sorry to give the bad news to those who love and support me," he said. (Yonhap)



