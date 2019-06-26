Go to Mobile Version

Warrant sought for man for crashing car into U.S. embassy

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 26, 2019 - 22:02
  • Updated : Jun 26, 2019 - 22:02

Police on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant to detain a South Korean man accused of crashing his sedan into the front gate of the U.S. Embassy in central Seoul earlier this week.

Officials at the Jongno Police Station said the 40-year-old man, identified only by his surname, Park, suddenly turned his car toward the embassy gate and rammed into it on Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the incident, although Park had some 20 cans of butane gas in the car, police said.

Investigators said they are trying to find out the exact motive for the crash and plan to have the man take a drug test. (Yonhap)



