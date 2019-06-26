BMW Korea launches face-lifted 7 Series

With its attractive kidney grille -- 50 percent larger than its predecessor -- the latest 7 series has deployed an L shape LED rear lamp and state-of-the-art drive assistant features to highlight its reputation as a high luxury sedan, the company said.
|BMW 7 Series face-lift unveiled at a launching ceremony held in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The predecessor, the sixth-generation 7 Series, was unveiled in 2015. BMW has sold a total of 10,239 units so far, and around 2,000 units last year when the company implemented a nationwide recall after a series of BMW sedans caught fire.
Expressing confidence, the company said the BMW 7 Series will target younger customers. More than 30 percent of buyers of the 7 Series were those in their 30s and 40s and young CEOs prefer to drive by themselves, rather than taking the backseat.
The face-lifted BMW 7 Series is available in gasoline, diesel or plug-in hybrid versions. It is priced at between 140 million won ($120,000) and 230 million won.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)