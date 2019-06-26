Woman injured in snatch theft incident in Spain

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A South Korean woman, who was on an official government trip to Spain, was injured after trying to avoid robbery on a street in Barcelona, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.The woman, who is known to be an official of a Korean government advisory committee, was sent to a hospital after she injured her head when she fell down on Sunday night.The unconscious woman was treated at the scene, according to Spanish media.After failing to snatch the victim’s belongings, the suspect who was on a motorcycle fled the scene.The Consulate-General of Korea in Barcelona dispatched a consul to the hospital and informed her family members of her health status and details of the accident, the ministry said.It also requested the Catalan state police for a quick and thorough investigation and to arrest the criminal as soon as possible.By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)