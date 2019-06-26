[Best Brand] Grand Hilton Seoul seeks to be venue for MICE events

LIFE&STYLE

In addition to offering accommodation, Grand Hilton Seoul promotes itself as a venue to host MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events.Large conferences have been held at the convention center of the hotel in northwestern Seoul. The Grand Hilton Seoul Convention Center, the first major convention center operated by a hotel in Korea, is the second-largest convention venue in northern Seoul, after Iksan Kintex.The convention hall spans 8,264 square meters with seven floors. The fourth story holds up to 2,500 people, while the third has several meeting rooms and banquet halls that hold between 100 and 1,200 people each.The convention venue is separate from the main hotel building, but they are connected via a hallway.The Grand Hilton Seoul Convention Center has hosted major conferences, such as the FIFA special general assembly, the Nobel Peace Prize Award ceremony for former President Kim Dae-jung and inter-Korean talks on multiple occasions.On weekdays, the center houses corporate events. On weekends, it becomes a venue specializing in weddings and family events. Both indoor and outdoor weddings can be held there.“The Grand Hilton Seoul has been successful in attracting and hosting outstanding domestic and international events with a specialized convention center,” said Son Eun-young, director of sales at the hotel.Apart from the convention center, the main hotel building has 396 rooms, seminar rooms, five restaurants and a fitness center.More than 1,000 cars can park free of charge. Conveniently connected to the intercity expressway, the hotel is easily accessible by car.