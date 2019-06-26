[Best Brand] Hair care brand Pantene flaunts shining reputation

BUSINESS

P&G Korea’s Pantene is a hair care brand that contains provitamins that nourish and restore shine to damaged hair.The name Pantene derives from the name for a derivative of moisturizing and regenerating provitamin B5, Panthenol.Pantene boasts of its Pro-V solution as one that is developed through 70 years of work by P&G researchers.Panthenol was first developed in Switzerland in 1940 as a vitamin B5 derivative. Once absorbed into skin, panthenol turns into Pro-V B5 that adds softness to dry hair.The idea was to create a way of delivering Pro-V to hair in a way that dissolves in water and can enter damaged hair cuticles, carried by polymers.In Korea, Pantene provides 15 Pro-V hair care lines that include Pro-V Severe Damage Care, Silky Smooth and Extra Volume lines.The Pantene Pro-V Severe Damage Care line is one of the most commonly picked up hair products here.The latest addition to the Pro-V range, the Pantene Micellar, uses the micellar technology that is already famous in the realm of makeup removers and face wash. The micellar technology comprises micelles, or tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules, that effectively draw out dirt and oil from the hair and scalp like magnets without causing irritation.The company says Pantene Micellar Shampoo thoroughly cleanses the hair of micro particles and fine dust through the micellar technology. As the shampoo also contains the Patene Pro-V formula, the cleansed hair is replenished with protein, it explains.The Pantene Micellar Shampoo and Treatment come in two fragrances, Micellar Pure Cleanse, with a refreshing minty and fruity fragrance, and Micellar Pure Moisture, which has a mild peony and violet fragrance.Since launching its flagship premium hair tonic, Pantene has risen as a trusted hair care brand in over 140 countries.