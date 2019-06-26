BTS to globally release third movie on its world tour

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

A new documentary film on K-pop band BTS' 2018 world tour will be globally released in Aug., the band's management agency announced Wednesday."'Bring The Soul: The Movie' will have its global release on Aug. 7," Big Hit Entertainment said.The latest film is the third of its kind, following "Burn the Stage: The Movie" on the band's 2017 world tour and "Love Yourself in Seoul" on its 2018 concert in Seoul, which were released in Nov. and Jan., respectively."Bring The Soul" features the septet's performances, a small party on a rooftop in Paris after ending its "Love Yourself" tour in Europe and its candid behind-the-scenes footage and thoughts, the agency said."Burn the Stage" and "Love Yourself in Seoul" drew 315,000 and 342,000 moviegoers, respectively. (Yonhap)