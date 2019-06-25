Naver plans superaccurate map for self-driving

BUSINESS

South Korea’s internet giant Naver said Tuesday it will develop a superaccurate map for autonomous driving by the year-end, as it is seeking to gain an upper hand in the futuristic technology.



The company’s research and development subsidiary Naver Labs announced its plans to create a virtual Seoul map with 10 centimeter-level accuracy. It pledged to build a digital layout of 2,000 kilometers-long streets by acquiring geographic data via aerial and land devices.



Describing its self-driving technology close to “level 4” for fully automated driving, Naver said it is capable enough to figure out different traffic lights. The company said it will operate two cars for self-driving tests -- allowed for only a few tech companies here.



Level 4 automation is a car that can drive itself almost all the time without any human input, but might be programmed not to drive in unmapped areas or during severe weather.



“Our self-driving technology level stands at 3.9,” said Peck Jong-yoon, who heads self-driving business at Naver Labs. “Through deep-learning technology, we can locate traffic lights and detect their signals using cameras with different filters.”







Naver Labs’ chief Seok Sang-ok. Naver

While autonomous driving has galvanized local tech companies, there appears to be a long way to go for seamless operation. For instance, SK Telecom was in the hot seat when its self-driving bus crossed a yellow line during an autonomous driving festival held in Seoul on Saturday.Given that the country’s largest mobile carrier attributed the mishap to a weak Global Positioning System signal, Naver said its efforts to create a digitalized map can provide accurate information particularly in some urban areas where the GPS signals are weak.Naver said it has agreed to work with Amsterdam-based company Here Technologies to build more detailed maps for autonomous driving and other services. They include an indoor navigation system for complex buildings, such as shopping malls, to help users reach their destination easily.“Entering the mapping business is like exploring a new continent,” said Naver Labs’ chief Seok Sang-ok. “Whoever scans first will enjoy the benefits. We are committed to competing against global firms in this area.”