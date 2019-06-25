[Newsmaker] Top prosecutor apologizes for prosecution’s past misdeeds

NATIONAL

Moon Moo-il (Yonhap)

Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il on Tuesday apologized for the prosecution’s past abuses of power and human rights violations in connection with politically sensitive investigations, and he vowed to make the law enforcement body transparent and politically neutral.In a news conference, Moon said he “repents” for the prosecution’s past failures to do its duty to protect people’s basic rights and fairly exercise its investigative powers. The news conference followed an announcement by the Special Committee on Past Wrongdoings by the Prosecution on the results of its inspection.Moon admitted that the prosecution had failed to filter out fabricated evidence and false testimony -- often the result of torture by the state authorities -- and had blocked attempts to uncover cases in which human rights had been violated.“Taking the past wrongdoings as a lesson, the prosecution will improve the institutions and procedures to prevent itself from abusing its power and to make sure its political neutrality and fairness in investigation are not violated,” he said, vowing measures to prevent any recurrence.The special committee, established under the Ministry of Justice in December 2017, has reopened probes into 15 cases, including human rights abuses at Busan’s Brothers Welfare Center in 1986, the torture of pro-democracy activist Kim Geun-tae in 1985 and events surrounding actress Jang Ja-yeon’s suicide in 2009.The committee also looked at the suspected illegal surveillance of civilians by Cheong Wa Dae and the Prime Minister’s Office in 2010, as well as a sex-for-bribery scandal involving former Vice Minister Kim Hak-eui in 2013.Wrapping up its activities, the committee recommended that the prosecution offer a sincere apology for having committed human rights violations in the process of investigating politically sensitive cases in the past.Moon, who took office as the top prosecutor in July 2017, had already apologized over several cases, including the Inhyeokdang or People’s Revolutionary Party case. He was the first incumbent chief prosecutor to do so.The prosecution has been criticized for aligning itself with military-backed governments for decades until the 1980s and falsely accusing pro-democracy activists and political dissenters, leading to wrongful convictions and retrials.Moon’s apology is in line with the prosecution’s efforts to become more transparent and politically neutral. The prosecution has been accused of being politically motivated and holding too much power, considering that it has the exclusive authority to indict criminal suspects.Prosecution reform was the subject of one of President Moon Jae-in’s major election promises.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)