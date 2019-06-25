153 caught drunk driving nationwide on first day of toughened DUI law

Of the 153 drunk drivers, 57 had their licenses suspended and 93 had their licenses revoked. Three refused to have their blood-alcohol levels checked, police said.
|(Yonhap)
The revised law stipulates a lower blood-alcohol level limit for drivers and stricter punishments for those driving under the influence.
Previously, those found driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.05 percent and above had their licenses suspended, while a level of 0.1 percent and above led to revocation of the license. The corresponding limits are now 0.03 percent and 0.08 percent.
The maximum penalty for drunk driving was also raised from a three-year jail term or 10 million won ($8,650) fine to a five-year term or 20 million won fine.
Starting Tuesday, with the implementation of the revised traffic law, police are conducting a two-month crackdown on drunk driving. The number of drunk driving cases averaged 334.2 per day from January to May, according to the police.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)