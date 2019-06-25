Is video games tax coming down the pike?

From left are Shim Jae-youn, research project director of Korea Academic Society of Games, Ha Yang-soo, director of Korea Internet PC Culture Association, Wi Jong-hyun, chairman of the committee against the domestic adoption of ICD-11, Kim Hyun-gyu, executive vice chairman of Korea Mobile Game Association and Hwang Hee-doo, chairman of Youth Culture Forum (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)