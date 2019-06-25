Far-right campsite cleared from Gwanghwamun Square

NATIONAL

Caption: Seoul city officials and demolition workers take down tents set up at Gwanghwamun Square by the far-right Our Republican Party (formerly the Korea Patriots Party) amid protests from the party’s members and supporters, Tuesday. Yonhap

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday forcibly removed tents set up by a far-right minor party at Gwanghwamun Square in early May without a permit, drawing fierce protests from the party.About 500 Seoul city officials and 400 contract demolition workers tore down the tents installed by the Korean Patriots Party on May 10 as part of its campaign calling for the release of former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a 25-year jail term for corruption.Some 300 party members and supporters clashed with the officials and workers as they began taking down two tents and a canopy at around 5:20 a.m. Attempting to stop the demolition, protesters threw water from plastic bottles and other objects at the demolition crew.The demolition was completed in two hours and was followed by a clean-up. The city officials placed 15 large planters in the area to prevent tents from being set up again.The physical confrontation resulted in 40 people -- mostly in their 60s and 70s -- being taken to hospital, according to the city. No one sustained serious injuries. Two demolition workers and two party officials were apprehended for using violence at the scene.The Korean Patriots Party had set up the tents without a permit from the Seoul city government, and the city had continued to warn the party’s officials of forcible clearance of the illegal tents.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said on his Facebook account that the forcible demolition of the tents was “minimal action” taken against acts that “break laws, ignore procedures and cause harm to citizens.”“It was an inevitable decision to return the square to citizens,” Park said, vowing stern action against any illegal act.The party’s officials reinstalled three tents at the square and continued to protest as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.The city dispatched some 60 officials and demolition workers to stop such attempts. Some 240 police officers were on standby.Gwanghwamun Square is open to public use for the purpose of “leisure and cultural activities” in accordance with the city ordinance on the management of the square. Those who seek to use the square are required to submit an application seven days in advance.The Seoul government plans to charge the party for the demolition cost of 20 million won ($17,325) and compensation of 2 million won.The Korean Patriots Party, established by Park Geun-hye’s supporters in July 2017, recently changed its name to Our Republican Party. It denounces Park’s trial as politically charged and seeks her release from prison. It also demands an investigation into the deaths of five protesters on the day Park’s impeachment was upheld in 2017.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)