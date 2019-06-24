[News Briefs] Man uses stolen IDs to supply 5-year sleeping pill binge

According to the Busan Seobu Police Station, the man obtained a total of 6,157 zolpidem pills over the past five years, starting in April 2014, having made 232 visits to 10 hospitals in Busan.
|(Yonhap)
Police say he received the prescriptions in his friends’ names and took an amount exceeding the advised dosage, which is one pill per day.
Zolpidem is a psychotropic medication with a high potential for dependency, so a face-to-face appointment with a physician is required for prescription.
Police said the suspect is currently hospitalized at a mental institution in Busan with consent from his family. They are also investigating his motive for acquiring the drug habitually at excess amount.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)