Major tourist spots on Jeju Island to raise entrance fees starting July

Seongsan Ilchulbong on Jeju Island (Visit Jeju)

Two of Jeju Island’s most famous tourist spots and natural heritage sites, Seongsan Ilchulbong and Manjanggul, will begin charging higher entrance fees starting next month.The Jeju World Natural Heritage Center said Sunday that general admission to Seongsan Ilchulbong, a volcanic peak formed by hydrovolcanic eruptions, will be increased from 2,000 won ($1.73) to 5,000 won.Tickets to Manjanggul, a huge cave created by basalt lava flows, will double in price from the current 2,000 won, the center said.This is the first time in 13 years that tickets to the two attractions have increased in price.The change was originally set to take place last July, but was delayed for a year due to concerns about its potential effects on local businesses, which rely heavily on the tourism industry.Seongsan Ilchulbong, located on the east side of the island and also known as Sunrise Peak, attracts more than 3 million tourists annually. Manjanggul, a 7.4-kilometer-long tunnel, brings in more than 800,000 tourists a year. Both sites were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.But starting in July the volcanic peak will be open to the public free of charge on the first Monday of every month, the center added.Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)