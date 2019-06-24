Galaxy Fold delay won’t affect Galaxy Note 10 launch: Samsung

“The Galaxy Note 10 will have its own timeline for its debut in August, regardless of the Galaxy Fold’s launch schedule,” said a Samsung official. “The company keeps the same stance about the Galaxy Fold’s schedule.”
|(Yonhap)
The biggest Android phone offered by Samsung with its signature Bluetooth pen is expected to be unveiled Aug. 7, according to some news reports and industry sources.
Samsung has released a Note series phone every August.
Until the ninth edition, Samsung offered a single model per year in the Note series. But this year it is planning to offer at least two models with different screen sizes and network versions.
Some unconfirmed rumors are circulating in the Korean telecommunications industry, suggesting that the first Samsung foldable smartphone might be released in late July, considering ongoing discussions between Samsung and mobile carriers about connectivity tests.
Because of the possible late-July launch of the Galaxy Fold, there is speculation that the Note 10 launch might also be postponed, considering the different marketing strategies for the two products.
There are also several signals that the foldable gadget’s launch is imminent.
“Company officials are actively testing the foldable devices with user trial versions as they are reporting errors occurring in various settings,” said a company insider.
Last week, a Samsung Display executive said during a public meeting, “The display problem has been fixed and the company is ready to mass-produce the foldable displays in accordance with Samsung Electronics’ schedule.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)