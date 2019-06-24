Cellists, teacher and protege, gear up for Korean tours

The age-old adage goes for cellists Mischa Maisky and Chang Han-na this fall. The two cellists, who were once teacher and pupil, are to visit Korea with their respective tour programs.
In October, Maisky is to visit with the Orchester Musikkollegium Winterthur as a part of their Asian tour schedule. The Latvian-born Israeli cellist, 71, is famous for being the only cellist who has studied with both Mstislav Rostropovich and Gregor Piatigorsky.
|Cellist Mischa Maisky (Nicolas Brodard / Deutsche Grammophon)
In Gangneung, Seoul and Daegu from Oct. 24 to 26, the cellist and the orchestra will perform Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture,” Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A minor, Bruch’s “Kol Nidrei” and Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C Minor “Schicksall.” The Seoul performance will take place on Oct. 25.
Conductor Thomas Zehetmair, who has led the 390-year-old orchestra since the 2016/17 season, is to take the baton.
Chang, 36, who had studied under Maisky after attending his masterclass in Siena, Italy, in 1993, is to hold a nationwide tour in November. Widely known as a prodigy-turned-virtuoso, the cellist made her debut as a conductor in 2007.
The conductor-cellist will visit with the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra, marking Chang’s first visit to her home country as a conductor of a foreign orchestra.
The tour, slated to take place from Nov. 13 to 17, will kick off with a concert in Seoul, followed by concerts in Busan, Daegu and Iksan.
Chang has been the chief conductor and artistic leader of the Norwegian orchestra since the 2017/18 season. The program includes Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No.1, Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 and Tchaikovsky Symphony No.6 “Pathetique.”
|Conductor-cellist Chang Han-na (Luciano Romano)
Pianist Lim Dong-hyek will take the stage for the Grieg Piano Concerto piece.
Ticket sales for the concerts at the Seoul Arts Center will open on Tuesday for paying members of SAC and Wednesday for the general public. For more information, check the website at www.sac.or.kr.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)