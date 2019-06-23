Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Swiss scholars win Shin Research Excellence Award

By Jung Min-kyung
  • Published : Jun 23, 2019 - 16:07
  • Updated : Jun 23, 2019 - 16:07

A team of scholars from University of St. Gallen in Switzerland won the International Insurance Society’s 2019 Shin Research Excellence Award, endowed by Kyobo Life Insurance, the Korean insurer said Sunday.
 
(From left) Jad Ariss, secretary-general of the Geneva Association, Yoon Yeol-hyun chief of Kyobo Life, Jiahua Xu, a postdoctoral researcher at University of St. Gallen, and Michael Morrissey, president of the ISS, attend the 2019 Global Insurance Forum held in Singapore on Thursday. (Kyobo Life)

According to the firm, Alexander Braun, adjunct professor of risk management, Sebastian Utz, assistant professor of finance, and Jiahua Xu, a postdoctoral researcher, were awarded by the IIS for their research titled, “Are Insurance Balance Sheets Carbon-Neutral? Harnessing Asset Pricing for Climate Change Policy.”

The award was presented at the 2019 IIS Global Insurance Forum held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore on Thursday.

The award, named after Kyobo Life Insurance Company founder Shin Yong-ho, was established in 1997 to commemorate Shin, who was inducted into the Insurance Hall of Fame in 1996 for creating the world’s first education insurance policy.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114