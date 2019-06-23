Swiss scholars win Shin Research Excellence Award

|(From left) Jad Ariss, secretary-general of the Geneva Association, Yoon Yeol-hyun chief of Kyobo Life, Jiahua Xu, a postdoctoral researcher at University of St. Gallen, and Michael Morrissey, president of the ISS, attend the 2019 Global Insurance Forum held in Singapore on Thursday. (Kyobo Life)
According to the firm, Alexander Braun, adjunct professor of risk management, Sebastian Utz, assistant professor of finance, and Jiahua Xu, a postdoctoral researcher, were awarded by the IIS for their research titled, “Are Insurance Balance Sheets Carbon-Neutral? Harnessing Asset Pricing for Climate Change Policy.”
The award was presented at the 2019 IIS Global Insurance Forum held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore on Thursday.
The award, named after Kyobo Life Insurance Company founder Shin Yong-ho, was established in 1997 to commemorate Shin, who was inducted into the Insurance Hall of Fame in 1996 for creating the world’s first education insurance policy.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)