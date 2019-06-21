S. Korea to set up center in Vietnam for infrastructure projects

BUSINESS

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Yonhap)

South Korea's finance minister expressed hope on Friday that local construction companies will participate in large-scale infrastructure projects in Vietnam.Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said Seoul will set up a "cooperative center" in Vietnam to make sure that infrastructure projects, including an airport and a highway, will succeed in the emerging Southeast Asian country through the participation of South Korean builders.Hong called Vietnam a key partner for cooperation with South Korea as he met with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue at a Seoul hotel.Hue is in Seoul for the first talks between the deputy prime ministers of the two countries, an arrangement set up following last year's state visit to Vietnam by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Hong serves as South Korea's deputy prime minister.Hue also called for increased economic cooperation with South Korea, calling South Korea the most important partner of Vietnam. (Yonhap)