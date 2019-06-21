KT aims to make K-pop in Japan more realistic

BUSINESS

South Korean telecom firm KT announced Friday it will work with Japanese entertainment company JW2B to produce futuristic K-pop content for 5G-based smartphones using virtual and augmented technologies.



The memorandum of understanding was signed in Tokyo on Thursday.



The agreement allows KT users to enjoy AR- or VR-based content delivered by JW2B featuring K-pop stars’ performances in Japan. KT said the content will be available on 5G-powered smartphones and KT’s internet TV services.





KT Vice President Chun Dae-jin shakes hands with JW2B President Ko Gwang-won during a ceremony for the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Tokyo on Thursday

"The memorandum of understanding is expected to bring a whole new watching experience for K-pop performances, which we have never seen in Korea before," said KT Vice President Chun Dae-jin, who leads the content and platform business division.KT will also work with JW2B to promote its character products and electronic gadgets in Japan. JW2B has been working with Korean singers and actors to support their foray into the Japanese market.