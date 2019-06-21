Kia debuts in India with new compact SUV Seltos

“Seltos is Kia Motors’ new global model, and we are very delighted to introduce Seltos for the first time here in India, a rising market for the automotive industry,” said Kia Motors President Park Han-woo during a ceremony at Gurgaon’s A Dot Convention Center in India on Thursday.
|From left: Kia Motors India’s head of sales and marketing Manohar Bhat, Kia Motors India chief Shim Kook-hyun and Kia Motors President Park Han-woo pose with Seltos during an unveiling ceremony in India on Thursday. (Kia Motors)
According to the automaker, Seltos stands out with its full light-emitting diode headlights and GT line trim. Its name comes from Celtos, the son of Hercules in Greek mythology, to portray a strong and bold image.
Seltos will be offered with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with 175 horsepower. It will be assembled in Gwangju and in the Anantapu district, Andhra Pradesh, India.
Korean sales of Seltos will begin in July. Official sales in India will start in the second half of the year.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)