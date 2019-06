WORLD

Lionel Messi was the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2018, Forbes reported June 11. The soccer star raked in $127 million in the year via salary and endorsement deals.That put Messi ahead of longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star who was second with earnings of $109 million.Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar came in third with earnings of $105 million, completing the sweep for soccer players of the top three positions on the list. (AFP)