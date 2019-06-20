Xi begins first state visit to North Korea

NATIONAL

Chinese President Xi Jinping`s aircraft lands at the Pyongyang airport on Thursday. Yonhap

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday began a two-day state visit to North Korea, fanning speculations of changes in the geopolitical dynamics on the Korean Peninsula, and denuclearization talks.Xi touched down in Pyongyang at about 11:40 a.m., beginning his first state visit to the North. He is also the first Chinese leader to make a state visit in 14 years.Although this is the first time Xi is visiting Pyongyang as president, he has held four summit meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un since early last year.He was received by Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju at the Pyongyang Airport.According to Chinese media reports, Xi and Kim held summit talks soon after arrival. The two were scheduled to attend a welcoming dinner and a mass gymnastics performance later in the day.With less than two weeks left until the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, where Xi is set to meet with US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the visit has raised speculations surrounding China’s role in North Korean issues.Such speculations were fanned further on Wednesday when the North’s Rodong Sinmun carried an op-ed piece by Xi.In the article, he highlighted China-North Korea relations, and stated that Beijing would work with Pyongyang and other concerned parties to bring progress in issues surrounding the peninsula.Xi’s visit has been interpreted by some experts, including former Unification Minister Jeong Se-hyun, as representing a critical crossroad regarding Korean Peninsula issues.At a forum held at the National Assembly on Thursday, Jeong claimed that Xi’s Pyongyang trip highlights the possibility that Korean Peninsula issues could become a matter of four-way negotiations -- two Koreas, China and the US.Other experts, however, say that the significance of Xi’s visit will be largely symbolic.“Under the current circumstances, I think that China will try to avoid giving an impression that it will exert influence in US-North Korea negotiations by siding with North Korea,” said Cha Du-hyeogn, a visiting research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.Citing Washington’s criticism of Beijing about its role in North Korean issues in the past, Cha went on to say that Beijing would not want to further escalate US-China tensions.“I think that (Xi) may highlight traditional China-North Korea relations, or voice support for the North’s position in the denuclearization issue. But steps that would change the situation, such as (China offering) practical measures that offset the effect of sanctions are unlikely.”According to Kim Hyun-wook, professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, Beijing’s designs for China-US tensions and China’s domestic politics will determine Xi’s position on North Korea.He also raised the possibility that Xi could use North Korea to escalate tensions with Washington but that the more likely possibility is Xi using North Korea as a bargaining chip in the US-China relations.“(China) could increase its influence and participation in Korean Peninsula issues, and change the situation from that of confrontation to that of dialogue. And lead North Korea (to the negotiation table) and use that as a card in dealing with the US at the G-20 summit,” he said.However, he said that the North is unlikely to be persuaded to take the “big deal” the US wants, a necessary change in Pyongyang’s position for the deal to work.“The possibility that the North will engage in dialogue (with the US) as a result of Xi’s visit is low. In the end, what will be left is China gaining larger influence on North Korean, and Korean Peninsula issues.”For the North, Xi’s visit shows the possibility of using China as a mediator in dealing with the US should China decide to take a more direct hand in the denuclearization process, he said.“The North has gained the card of using China as a mediator. Xi won’t simply ask North Korea to change its position, but will also ask the same of the US,” he noted.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)