Hyosung chairman meets Vietnam’s deputy prime minister

According to Hyosung, the chairman had asked for the Vietnamese government’s support for Hyosung’s polypropylene plant in the southeast region of Ba Ria Vung Tau and the tire cord plant in Quang Nam province in central Vietnam, which are currently under construction.
|Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon shakes hands with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday. (Hyosung)
Cho emphasized the importance of the Southeast Asian country to Hyosung, saying, “Vietnam is where all of Hyosung’s core products are being produced.” He also asked that both sides “continue the good relationship and bolster collaborations,” to which Hue responded positively, the firm said.
Hue is in charge of Vietnam’s Finance Ministry and investment management body as well as the central bank.
Meanwhile, Cho has been meeting with top officials of Vietnam. The chairman met with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in 2016 and 2018.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)