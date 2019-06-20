7-Eleven signs MOU for EV charging stations

BUSINESS

A file photo of a 7-Eleven LPG charging station in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul (7-Eleven)

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven said Thursday it has has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Electric Vehicle Charging Service.Under the MOU, 7-Eleven will collaborate in installing EV charging stations at its stores. The company plans to build four charging stations in the capital region and two in provincial cities by September.Jung Seung-in, CEO of Korea Seven, the local operator of 7-Eleven chain, explained that the MOU was triggered by the change in consumers’ choice of cars. With heightened environmental awareness, more people are opting for ecofriendly EVs, the company noted.According to Transport Ministry, the accumulated number of EVs in Korea reached 55,756 in 2018, more than double the previous year’s figure.“Convenience stores have become a platform for various services that provide daily comfort, and we aim to continue to serve the diverse needs of our consumers,” Jung said.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)