Kumho Tire aims for turnaround in China with Majesty9

BUSINESS

Kumho Tire`s Majesty9 tire (Kumho Tire)

Kumho Tire has introduced its premium brand Majesty9 in Nanjing, China, for local dealers, the company said Thursday.With the launch of the latest premium products, the company said it anticipates to improve sales performance in mainland China and be profitable in the second quarter.Kumho Tire’s Chinese unit had recorded an operating profit on its own accord for the first time in 30 months in May, its fifth consecutive month of being in the black.The tire company said that if this positive outlook continues, it will lead to an improved performance overall for the first half of 2019. This would be Kumho Tire’s bounce back to black in 10 quarters.At the event on Thursday attended by some 200 people, Kumho Tire unveiled four new products localized for the Chinese market alongside its premium brand Majesty9.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)