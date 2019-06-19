Star YouTubers in hot water over controversial live remarks

NATIONAL

(From left) YouTubers Gamst, Ozilhye and Namsoon (Yonhap)

Star YouTubers, including popular soccer commentator Gamst, sparked public outrage over sexual remarks during a livestream.Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday that three star YouTubers with more than 1 million subscribers found themselves in hot water after sharing sexual comments regarding female YouTubers during a live show they streamed online earlier the same day.The comments, deemed to sexually objectify and harass the female YouTubers, became an instant sensation and the three YouTubers faced harsh criticism from the public.Gamst, who made his name by rebroadcasting soccer feeds and related video content, was especially a target, as he now has an official relationship with the K League.As the controversy wore on, the 29-year-old issued an official apology through a video uploaded via his YouTube channel. Ozilhye also apologized, saying she is planning to personally apologize to the women mentioned during the inappropriate broadcast.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)