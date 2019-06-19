[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

The Busan International Magic Festival kicks off next Tuesday at Haeundae Beach with a grand opening ceremony. A magic contest and a gala magic show are among the events on offer during the festival, which runs until June 30 at the Busan Cinema Center, areas of Gunam-ro in Haeundae and the Busan Community Media Center.The minimum age for participants is 36 months.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (blog.naver.com/bimf7002) is only in Korean.Jeonju Hanok Village is holding the “Walk With a King” tour every Saturday through Oct. 26, with the exception of Aug. 3 and 8.Each tour is open to up to 100 people. A guide will take you around the beautiful city of Jeonju, including a spot that offers a breathtaking view of the Gyeonggijeon Shrine.Admission is 10,000 won per person and the hours are 8 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. Tours are open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.Every June, the village of Eocheon-ri within Goseong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, is covered with purple lavender fields. This time of year, many local and international visitors go there for the annual Goseong Lavender Festival.The event runs until Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is free of charge.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.lavenderfarm.co.kr) is only in Korean.The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a romantic ambiance created by lighting. Visitors can enjoy a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, the Santa Village, photo zones and other twinkling places.It continues until Oct. 31, and admission is 6,000 won per person.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.The Daejeon Saturday Festival offers things to eat, things to see, things to enjoy, things to buy and things to play.It runs every Saturday until Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.Attractions include the Daejeon Jungang Market (open at night only during the festival), the Sky Road EDM party, flea markets, street events, DJing, outdoor clubs and food trucks.It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.