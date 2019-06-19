Seoul suggests Tokyo create joint fund to settle dispute over wartime forced labor

NATIONAL

Mr Lee Choon-shik (centre), a victim of forced labour by Japan during its colonial rule of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, is surrounded by supporters and relatives outside the supreme court in Seoul, on Oct 30, 2018. (AFP-Yonhap)

South Korea has proposed that Japan support victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor through fundraising by companies of the two countries, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.“This idea has been raised that it is desirable to enable reconciliation between the parties concerned with this issue by offering compensation to the victims, whose lawsuits have been finalized, by creating funds that companies from the two countries, including the accused Japanese firms, voluntarily offer,” the ministry said in a press release.Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Oct. 30 last year, the government has been seeking measures to resolve the issue by collecting opinions from the public and related parties and coordinating with related ministries, it said.In 2018, South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered Japanese companies Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal to compensate Korean plaintiffs who were forced to work at factories and mines during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.“Should Japan accept this, (South Korea) is willing to consider accepting the consultation procedure (for diplomatic talks) that Japan has requested,” it added.In January, Japan asked to settle the issue through intergovernmental talks based on an article of a 1965 bilateral accord aimed at normalizing the countries’ ties, which stipulates that disputes related to the treaty be resolved primarily through diplomatic channels.Failing to receive a response from Seoul on its January request, Tokyo made another request on May 20 to set up an arbitration panel involving a third-country member.The government did not respond to the second request by the deadline. The 1965 accord calls for a response within 30 days after the lodging of a request, which in this case was Tuesday.A Foreign Ministry official said that the government took three factors into account in coming up with the idea of proposing the joint fund.“We suggested the proposal based on principles that we need to respect the Supreme Court’s decision and international norm and consider the interest and benefit for the plaintiffs,” he told reporters on the condition of anonymity.According to Japan’s Kyodo News, Tokyo has rejected Seoul’s proposal.Japan maintains that all compensation-related issues were settled under the 1965 accord, under which Japan provided $500 million in economic assistance to Korea rather than paying formal reparations to individuals.