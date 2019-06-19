Jeju murder: How Koh evaded suspicion for 3 days

NATIONAL

Police suspect Koh Yu-jeong killed her former husband, surnamed Kang, at a pension (lodging) on Jeju Island on May 25 and discarded his body parts at around 8 p.m., three days later, as she was leaving on a ferry to a South Jeolla Province island.



The victim’s family filed a missing person report on May 27 evening, and many are now wondering how the police handled the case in the intervening days.



On Tuesday evening, The Korea Herald met with the chief of the investigative team at Jeju Dongbu Police Station that handled the case in the first three days after the first report was filed and requested him to explain what happened.







Jeju Dongbu Police Station in Jeju City (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)