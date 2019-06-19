Go to Mobile Version

[K-Talk] Mamamoo to hold fan event next month

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Jun 19, 2019 - 16:54
  • Updated : Jun 19, 2019 - 16:54

Girl group Mamamoo will hold a fan appreciation event next month, agency RBW said Wednesday.

The event will be held at Korea University at 5 p.m. on July 13, and will be the band’s first fan event since October 2017.

Following the Seoul event, the group will play July 27-28 at the Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center. The concert title is “4season F/W.” 

Mamamoo (RBW)


Tickets for the fan event will be available at 8 p.m. on Friday, but members of Mamamoo’s official fan club will be able to book tickets starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The four-member group consisting of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa debuted in 2014 with the single “Mr. Ambiguous.” Known for its strong vocals, the band has produced a number of hits including “Piano Man,” “Um Oh Ah Yeh,” “Wind Flower” and “Gogebebe.”


