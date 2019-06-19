[K-Talk] Mamamoo to hold fan event next month

ENTERTAINMENT

Mamamoo (RBW)

Girl group Mamamoo will hold a fan appreciation event next month, agency RBW said Wednesday.The event will be held at Korea University at 5 p.m. on July 13, and will be the band’s first fan event since October 2017.Following the Seoul event, the group will play July 27-28 at the Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center. The concert title is “4season F/W.”Tickets for the fan event will be available at 8 p.m. on Friday, but members of Mamamoo’s official fan club will be able to book tickets starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.The four-member group consisting of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa debuted in 2014 with the single “Mr. Ambiguous.” Known for its strong vocals, the band has produced a number of hits including “Piano Man,” “Um Oh Ah Yeh,” “Wind Flower” and “Gogebebe.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)