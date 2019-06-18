Renault Samsung hopes to cement top midsized SUV position with upgraded QM6

The QM6 is the automaker’s most trusted model, accounting for 61.2 percent of the country’s midsized gasoline SUV sales from September of 2017 to April this year. The previous QM6 model, the one with a gasoline engine, has sold 41,191 vehicles altogether.
With the revamped version, which is also the country’s first liquid petroleum gas-powered SUV, Renault Samsung hopes to cement the top spot in the market for midsized gasoline SUVs here.
The upgraded QM6 comes in three years and can be characterized by its tougher interior and exterior look and improved powertrain options -- gasoline and LPG.
The automaker has also introduced the high-end model Premiere to its QM6 lineup, which has diversified the exterior color, front skid plate design and interior details such as Nappa leather seats.
|Renault Samsung’s new QM6 GDe Premiere (Renault Samsung)
“It will give you something distinctive in the experience, you have not seen in the Korean SUV market. As the only LPG SUV in the Korean market, it will follow the success of gasoline SUV and we will be able to again open a new opportunity for customers,” said Renault Samsung CEO Dominique Signora during a press conference.
He also said that based on the pride of “made in Korea,” the company will continue to push for more sustainable growth for the Korean economy, adding that the new QM6 is part of that commitment.
The LPG-fueled model, the QM6 LPe, has gasoline-like quietness, economic benefits and safety, the company said.
The automaker said it had developed the 75-liter doughnut tank exclusively for the QM6 LPe model, having improved the design, production material and thickness compared with the original cylindrical LPG tank.
By charging 80 percent of the doughnut tank, a driver can travel up to 534 kilometers.
The LPG engine model makes peak horsepower of 140 at 6,000 revolutions per minute and peak torque of 19.3 kilogram-meters, while the gasoline engine produces a maximum of 144 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and torque of 20.4.
The price for the new QM6 begins at 24.4 million won ($20,578) for the gasoline engine version and goes up to 30.1 million won, while the new QM6 LPe model starts at 23.7 million won and goes as high as 29.4 million won with all the trim. The new QM6 GDe Premiere model costs 32.8 million won.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)