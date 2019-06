WORLD

US retail giant Amazon has overtaken tech titans Apple and Google to become the world’s most valuable brand, according to a survey.The brand value of Amazon surged 52 percent to $315 billion, global market research agency Kantar said in its 2019 100 Top BrandZ report.Amazon jumped from third to first place to eclipse Google, which slid from first to third place. Apple held on to the second spot.South Korea’s Samsung fell five spots to stand at No. 38.