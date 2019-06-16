LG CNS, Microsoft to develop cloud-based business platform

BUSINESS

LG CNS, the information technology services unit of South Korea’s LG Group, said Sunday it will work with Microsoft to develop advanced business platforms to improve its working environment.



The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to develop cloud-based business platforms. The agreement was reached on Friday at Microsoft’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.



The new platforms are designed to incorporate Microsoft’s advanced software and cloud computing technologies into LG CNS’s business infrastructure. Starting with LG CNS and other subsidiaries, the solutions will be introduced as early as later this year.



“In order to achieve quick growth in an open business ecosystem, open innovation with global giants is key for an IT company,” LG CNS chief Kim Young-shub said. “Through partnership with MS, we will lead the market for digital transformation.”





LG CNS chief Kim Young-shub(right) and Microsoft Asia Pacific office chief Andrea Della Mattea. LG CNS

For example, Microsoft’s Window 10 and Office 365 will be applied to LG CNS’s internal network such as G-Portal, allowing employees to enhance their performance in drafting documents and exchanging ideas, LG CNS said.The move appears to be a part of LG CNS’s latest efforts to work with global giants to take the lead in Korea’s cloud computing market. The IT company has been working with Amazon Web Services on the business since 2017.Along with Microsoft, LG CNS said that it will launch joint education program with the US firm. They include technologies for migrating to cloud computing using open source platforms for management of cloud services.“By establishing education and verification systems for engineers, we will nurture up to 500 digital solution experts,” LG CNS said in a press release.In March, LG CNS said the company will lead the efforts to transform more than 90 percent of LG’s businesses management into cloud-based platforms. The company aims to complete the initiative by 2023.