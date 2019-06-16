Hyundai Mobis to install Krell audio system in K7 Premier

The partnership is part of Hyundai Mobis’ efforts to collaborate with technology-based companies on autonomous driving and connectivity, aimed at providing premium audio systems for in-vehicle infotainment, it added.
The company plans to further its partnership with Krell by deploying the audio systems in new vehicles that will hit the market in future.
|(Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis has installed 12 speakers and a 12-channel amp in Kia’s K7 premier to create a deeper audio experience for passengers, the company said in a statement.
“We will lead the premium sound market for in-vehicle use (in partnership with) Krell, a leader in hi-fi audio,” said Chung Jeong-hwan, senior vice president of Hyundai Mobis.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)