NATIONAL

Yang Hyun-suk (Yonhap)

Yang Hyun-suk announced Friday he had stepped down from all posts he holds at YG Entertainment. The announcement was posted on the label’s official website Friday afternoon.He said while he had “devoted the past 23 years of his life to YG Entertainment,” he “couldn’t bear the shameful things being said as if they were true any longer.”“I believe the truth will be revealed in due time through investigation,” he added.YG founded the label in 1996. The label houses artists such as Big Bang, Blackpink, Winner and iKon.