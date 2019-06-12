[Graphic News] Koreans spending more time on Instagram

NATIONAL

The combined time spent on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram by South Korean Android users surged by 73 percent on-year in May, industry data showed.They spent a total of 26 billion minutes using Instagram last month, compared with 15 billion minutes during the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp.Instagram was the most favored SNS platform among Android users in their 30s and teens, with users in their 30s spending the longest amount of time on it, according to WiseApp.