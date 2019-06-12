Samsung leverages 8K tech in NY

“With the rapid expansion of 5G wireless network technology, (the) 8K display market is expected to make great strides,” said Sonia Chen, director of display marketing at Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions America, at the event.
“In particular, it will receive the spotlight among the millennial generation who are familiar with fast internet speed and high-quality image viewing,” Chen said.
|Samsung sponsors the 8K Display Summit in Manhattan, New York City. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung also shared the progress of the 8K Association that was launched at the US National Association of Broadcasters Show in April.
The 8K Association mainly comprises television manufacturers, such as Samsung Electronics, Panasonic, TCL, Hisense and AUO, at the moment. Samsung said the association would continue to increase its number of members in an effort to standardize 8K technology and expand the corresponding community.
(By Lim Jeong-yeo kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)