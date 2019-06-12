Moon begins state visit to Norway, peace speech in focus

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in flew into Oslo on Tuesday for a state visit to Norway aimed at boosting bilateral ties in new energy, maritime affairs and the Arctic.Moon is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the University of Oslo on his nuclear-free Korea and peace vision on Wednesday, the highlight of his three-day trip here.Many South Koreans remember Oslo as the venue for late President Kim Dae-jung's Nobel lecture in 2000.The following day, Moon will have a summit with Prime Minister Erna Solberg, an opportunity to secure the Nordic nation's firmer support for the Korea peace process.Also to be discussed are hydrogen energy use and cooperation in eco-friendly shipbuilding and maritime affairs.Norway is a global shipping power and a major importer of South Korea-made vessels.It's home to South Korea's Dasan Arctic research station, also known for hydrogen production and supply networks.Now that South Korea has its strength in hydrogen cars, the two sides will sign a memorandum of understanding on hydrogen-low carbon economic cooperation during Moon's visit, Yoon Jong-won, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, told reporters.Moon will then board the Norwegian Navy's 26,000-ton logistics and support ship, built by South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, in Bergen, Norway's second-largest city.Moon is the first South Korean president to make a state visit to Norway. King Harald V has invited him on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the two countries forging diplomatic ties. (Yonhap)