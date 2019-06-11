[News Briefs] 6 arrested for cultivating 1,306 opium poppies: Coast Guard

According to the Pyeongtaek Coast Guard Station on Tuesday, the suspects were arrested without a warrant on suspicions of growing 1,306 opium poppies at their homes and greenhouses.
|(Yonhap)
The Coast Guard said the plants that could potentially be used for narcotics were confiscated on the site. The agency will also investigate the purpose and intentions of the cultivation and refer the suspects on charges of violating the narcotics law accordingly.
The suspects claim they grew the opium poppies for gardening purposes without knowledge of their narcotic characteristics, the Coast Guard said.
By Kim arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)