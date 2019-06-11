Lee Hee-ho, widow of ex-President Kim Dae-jung, dies at 97

NATIONAL

Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung, died Monday at the age of 96, aides said.



Lee had been hospitalized at a Seoul hospital while battling liver cancer.

Lee Hee-ho (left) and Korea's 15th President Kim Dae-jung during the inauguration ceremony in 1998 (Yonhap)



"First lady Lee passed today," an official at the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center told Yonhap News Agency by phone.



Lee served as chair of the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center, which was founded by her husband to promote inter-Korean reconciliation and world peace, and fight global poverty.



From left: Kim Dae-jung, Kim Jong-il and Lee Hee-ho in Pyongyang on June 13, 2000 (Yonhap)

Lee Hee-ho (left) and Kim Dae-jung in their house in Seoul (Yonhap)



Lee accompanied her husband to Pyongyang in 2000 for the historic first inter-Korean summit with then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.



Kim Dae-jung won the Nobel Peace Prize later that year.



Lee had been hospitalized since March. Her condition sharply worsened Saturday, but had somewhat stabilized since, according to her aides.



In April, Kim Hong-il, a former lawmaker and the eldest son of the couple, died at 71.



Lee was not informed of his death at that time as her aides were worried about her health. (Yonhap)