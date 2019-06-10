NCT 127 announces European leg of ongoing world tour

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Rising global stars NCT 127 announced Monday a new European leg of their ongoing world tour "Neo City - the Origin."The European part of the concert tour will kick off at Russia's Ice Palace on June 26 and move to Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow on June 29, according to SM Entertainment.Those will be followed by performance at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London on July 7 and La Seine Musicale in Paris on July 10.As part of their world-trotting concerts, NCT 127 has toured 20 North American and Japanese cities since January.Their new album, "We Are Superhuman," released last month, debuted at 11th on the main Billboard 200 albums chart, consolidating NCT 127's position as the second-highest charting K-pop boy band after BTS. (Yonhap)