NCT 127 to set out on European tour

ENTERTAINMENT

NCT 127 (S.M. Entertainment)

Boy band NCT 127 on Monday confirmed that it will commence a tour across Europe later this month, starting in Russia and ending in Paris.According to S.M. Entertainment, the 10-member band will kick off the tour with a concert at the Ice Palace arena in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 26. It will move on to perform at the Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow and the SSE Arena, Wembley, in the UK before wrapping up the tour in Paris at La Seine Musicale.Prior to heading to Europe, the band will hold concerts June 21-23 at the Thunder Dome in Bangkok.NCT 127 is a subunit of NCT that debuted in 2016. In May the band released its fourth EP, “We Are Superhuman,” which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)