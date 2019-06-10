Go to Mobile Version

‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland to visit Korea

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Jun 10, 2019 - 14:36
  • Updated : Jun 10, 2019 - 14:36

English actor Tom Holland, star of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” is slated to visit South Korea from June 30 to July 1 to promote the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of its opening.

According to local promoters of the Sony Pictures action-adventure flick, Holland will participate in a press conference and fan events. The movie opens July 2, both here and in the US.

This marks the 23-year-old’s third visit to Korea for an official promotional event. He first traveled here for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 and returned last year with fellow cast members from “Avengers: Infinity War” as the MCU’s version of the playful “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” aka Peter Parker.

A Korean poster for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (Sony Pictures)


The upcoming film takes place shortly after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” with Peter and his friends and classmates setting out on a field trip to Europe. There he encounters Nick Fury, the supervillain Mysterio and a series of obstacles he must overcome to become a true superhero.



