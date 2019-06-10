'Spider-Man' actor Tom Holland to visit S. Korea

Tom Holland, who plays Spider Man in the flick, will be in Seoul on June 30-July 1, according to Sony Pictures.
|Spider-Man: Far From Home (Sony Pictures)
It is Holland's third trip to South Korea, following visits in 2017 and 2018 as part of Marvel's global promotional tours for "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Avengers" Infinity War," respectively.
"Spider-Man: Far From Home," the next chapter of its previous "Spider-Man: Homecoming," is about the young hero's adventurous journey to Europe.
The film is set to be released in South Korean and North American theaters on July 2. (Yonhap)