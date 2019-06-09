Go to Mobile Version

[News Briefs] Parts of Jeju murder victim likely found in Incheon: Police

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jun 9, 2019 - 15:21
  • Updated : Jun 9, 2019 - 17:04

Body parts that may belong to a man who was murdered by his ex-wife were found in Incheon, the police said Sunday.

According to Jeju Dongbu Police Station, bone parts believed to be those of the suspected murder victim were found June 5 at a waste recycling company in Incheon’s Seou-gu district.

The police said they collected the remains to run tests that may aid investigation. But because his body had been incinerated, precise identification will be difficult, they added.


Police escort the suspect to Jeju Dongbu Police Station Saturday. (Yonhap)

The murder suspect Koh Yu-jeong, 36, was arrested June 1 on suspicions of murdering her former husband at a pension on Jeju Island, dismembering his body and dumping the remains.

The police are inspecting the sea route between Jeju and Wando -- an island off the southern coast of South Jeolla Province -- and Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, in search of the remains.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


