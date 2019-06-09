[News Briefs] Parts of Jeju murder victim likely found in Incheon: Police

According to Jeju Dongbu Police Station, bone parts believed to be those of the suspected murder victim were found June 5 at a waste recycling company in Incheon’s Seou-gu district.
The police said they collected the remains to run tests that may aid investigation. But because his body had been incinerated, precise identification will be difficult, they added.
|Police escort the suspect to Jeju Dongbu Police Station Saturday. (Yonhap)
The murder suspect Koh Yu-jeong, 36, was arrested June 1 on suspicions of murdering her former husband at a pension on Jeju Island, dismembering his body and dumping the remains.
The police are inspecting the sea route between Jeju and Wando -- an island off the southern coast of South Jeolla Province -- and Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, in search of the remains.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)