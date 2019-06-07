NK, Russian officials discuss cooperation to enhance economic, trade relations

North Korea's Minister for External Economic Affairs Kim Yong-jae met his Russian counterpart, Alexander Kozlov, who was visiting Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
|(Yonhap)
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The meeting came as Pyongyang and Moscow have been stepping up their cooperation in the economy and trade. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made his first trip to Russia in April since taking office in late 2011 for a summit with President Vladimir Putin.
Pyongyang has been seeking to expand its exchanges with its neighboring countries, including Russia, as sanctions are expected to remain in place and block its efforts for economic growth due to little progress in denuclearization talks with Washington.
On Wednesday, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said that it has sent around 3,900 tons of wheat to North Korea through an international agency as part of its humanitarian assistance to help ease food shortages aggravated by this year's drought. (Yonhap)