Attempted rape suspect caught on camera to be referred to prosecutors: Police

Police referred the case to Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on charges of violating the law on sexual crimes.
|Man, 30, is suspected of stalking a woman and attempting to break into her home at around 6:20 a.m. on May 28 in Sillim-dong, Seoul, according to the police. (Yonhap)
The suspect, a 30-year-old man surnamed Jo, was seen on security footage installed in the apartment hallway stalking a female resident and attempting to make his way into her home on May 28. The 80 seconds of footage, which went viral after being posted online the same day, sparked immediate public outrage.
Jo turned himself in the following day at around 7 a.m. after police began their investigation.
An online petition demanding strict punishment for Jo was posted on the official Blue House website on the same day, collecting some 90,000 signatures as of Thursday early evening.
Police said that Jo repeatedly claimed he was “unable to remember what happened because (he) was drunk” during the investigation.
