[News Briefs] Man leaps from 12th floor after naked rant

According to Uijeongbu Police Station, a report was filed with police at around 7 a.m. by building residents stating that a naked man appeared to be attempting to jump from an upper-level floor.
|A man, 51, stands naked on the 12th-floor balcony of an apartment building in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, at around 7 a.m. Thursday. (Yonhap)
When police and the rescue unit arrived to the scene, Jung shouted that he was keeping two dead bodies in his home and a fire had broken out. Police later confirmed the claims to be false.
Neighbors told police he broke his window and started throwing items out while ranting from about an hour before their arrival.
As the SWAT team approached the man, he leaped from the balcony and fell on the air mattress installed by the emergency rescue team, police said. While he broke both legs as a result of the jump, he is in a non-life-threatening condition, they added.
Police booked Jung, who has a record of having been investigated on drug offenses, on suspicions of drug use.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)