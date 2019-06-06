Gangbyeonbuk-ro to be closed Sunday for bike parade

NATIONAL

(Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Gangbyeonbuk-ro will be closed to traffic Sunday morning to make way for some 6,000 bicycles that will travel 21 kilometers through central Seoul and along the eight-lane expressway for the 2019 Seoul Bicycle Parade, Seoul City said Thursday.The 11th annual parade will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., starting at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, then proceeding along Gangbyeonbuk-ro to end at the World Cup Park in northwestern Seoul, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.Gangbyeonbuk-ro will be closed off from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. During this time, vehicles will be restricted from the roads connecting Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Station and Yongsan Station to keep the bike route clear.Some 6,000 people are expected to participate in the event, including some 70 cyclists who will use Ttareungyi, Seoul’s public bike-rental service.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)