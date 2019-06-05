Suspect to re-enact alleged murder of ex-husband for Jeju police

The suspect, 36-year-old Koh Yu-jeong, was arrested last Saturday on suspicion of murdering her former husband at a pension on Jeju Island and disposing of his body in the sea en route from Jeju to Wando, an island off the coast of South Jeolla Province.
|Police escort the suspect to Jeju Dongbu Police Station Saturday. (Yonhap)
The Jeju Provincial Police Agency said Wednesday that the police will carry out an inspection on land and sea to verify the suspect’s claims and clarify questions that have arisen during the investigation. On-site inspections involve the suspects re-enacting their alleged crimes.
The sites to be inspected include Jocheon-eup -- a town east of Jeju City, where the pension is located --, the Jeju-Wando passenger ship route and the suspect’s father’s home in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, where police say she stayed after the alleged crime.
Koh and the victim, surnamed Kang, also 36, checked in to the pension together May 25. Police say closed-circuit TV footage shows Koh checking out May 27 without Kang. She then boarded a ship for Wando at the Jeju cruise passenger terminal the next day, they said.
The police say that Koh purchased 30 plastic bags from a grocery store two hours before boarding the ship and suspect she used them to carry the victim’s dismembered body.
The police agency also announced its decision, reached Wednesday morning during a committee meeting, to disclose the suspect’s identity.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)